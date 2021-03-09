COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection District reported it battled 35 fires in just three days.
"We have been very busy here in Boone County with the natural cover fires that we've been facing," Gale Blomenkamp, Assistant Fire Chief with Boone County Fire Protection District, said. "I just think people need to understand how busy our volunteers have been. You know, they sign up to do this for free, they are volunteer firefighters out there."
The first call was on Saturday at 11 a.m. Boone County firefighters battled five large nature fires burning at the same time across the county for as long as 14 hours.
"We started putting out do not burn requests earlier in the weekend, even on Thursday and Friday of last week, telling people that this was not a good time to be burning because things are so dry out there," Blomenkamp said.
The fire district responded to 11 fires in total on Saturday. Over a 9-hour time span, the district sent 50 firefighters and 30 pieces of equipment.
On Sunday, the district responded to 12 more fires, which involved 60 firefighters and 31 pieces of equipment over a 10-hour period.
On Monday, the fire district reported a total of 12 fires over a 14-hour period. The district responded with 60 firefighters and 31 pieces of equipment.
Over the past three days, in addition to the above fires, the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to 24 medical emergencies, three motor vehicle accidents, two commercial vehicle fires and one person trapped under a brush hog mower.
Blomenkamp says to be careful discarding cigarettes because that could cause a fire.
"Even the ash of a cigarette can cause a fire to start," Blomenkamp said.