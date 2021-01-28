BOONE COUNTY- Boone County Fire District firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon that resulted in over $100,000 of damages.

Around 1:43 p.m., fire units arrived on scene to North McKenzie Road and found a 30x40 metal building fully engulfed. 

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to an adjacent barn and a large firewood pile close to the building. 

The fire caused a total loss of the building, which is estimated at $100,000, including contents. 

Four engines, four tankers and 23 firefighters responded as well as one Boone Hospital Center ambulance and another from MU Health Care.

A Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection said the responding units battled extremely slick road conditions which created access issues to the property.

A firefighter suffered a knee injury due to a slip and fall. No other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.

