COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection District started their campaign for a no tax increase bond issue in April's municipal election. It's hoping voters will approve an $8 million dollar bond.
If passed, Boone County Fire District would purchase new equipment and build a new fire station. This fire station would replace the 40-year-old station currently on Route K.
"It's outlived its usefulness," Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp said. "We have volunteer firefighters that live in our fire stations for free. When you have eight people living in a fire station, they've got to have room and space. We want to give them areas where they can study, private spaces, kitchen spaces and better restrooms."
Boone County Fire Protection District developed the bond issue two years ago while figuring out a 10-year-long rolling capital improvement project.
Since 2021, it's been working on smaller bond issues every few years that just maintain the 25 cent tax levy per 100 dollars on Boone County's property taxes. 2021's bond issue of $6 million passed.
Because of ballot language rules, the bond on this year's ballot will not say that the issue is a no tax increase bond issue.
"It is against the law to say that in ballot language," Blomenkamp said. "It does not say no tax increase when people will read the issue. That's why we're campaigning, to get the word out that even though we can't say it's a no tax increase bond on the ballot, that it is in fact a no tax increase bond."
While the fire district wants voters to approve this bond, they also want them to vote how they want.
"We want our voters to vote their conscience," Blomenkamp said. "If they feel like we're doing a good job, then their support is much appreciated. If we're not, then you should be letting us know that and come see us and let us know what we can do better."
Blomenkamp says that overall, it's a balancing act. However, new equipment is needed to keep up good service.
"We need to be able to provide the service that our people expect, and provide our volunteers with the equipment to do it safely and efficiently," Blomenkamp said.
In two years, the fire district plans on asking for another no tax increase bond issue of $6 million.