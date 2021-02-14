Boone County Fire Protection District called to fire in Centralia

Six fire trucks and one ambulance responded to the N. Barnes Road home Sunday evening.

 Connor Dietrich, KOMU 8 Reporter

CENTRALIA — Boone County Fire District responded to a fire at a home in Centralia Sunday evening.

According to officials, they received the call just after 5:30 p.m.

Six fire trucks and one ambulance were dispatched to a house on N. Barnes Road where the deck had caught fire. The response took longer than expected as a result of winter weather in the area.

Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp was at the scene and said fire crews were able to get inside the house.

"Crews were able to make entry into the home, pulled some ceiling in the kitchen, and put a stop on the fire before it burned too big of a hole," said Blomenkamp.

Firefighters hook up hose to water under street

It took several crews Sunday night to put out a fire on North Barnes Rd.

According to Blomenkamp, the fire reportedly started from a heat lamp in a dog house on the back porch.

He said the fire burned a 10 by 10 foot hole into the attic space. There are several rafters that are burned through as well.

The resident reportedly tried to put out the fire herself before calling 911.

No injuries were reported.

This story is developing and will be updated when information becomes available.

