BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Fire Protection District rescued 18 dogs out of a Midway motel Friday morning, after responding to a commercial structure fire.
Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp told KOMU 8 that crews were originally dispatched around 8 a.m. to a reported fire alarm at the Budget Inn at Midway. It "quickly" changed to a commercial structure fire.
Crews saw smoke coming from the lower level of the two-story motel.
Firefighters made entry to the motel where they found the fire in room 209. Blomenkamp said the sprinkler system was flowing in the room, helping keep the fire in check.
Firefighters extinguished the remaining hot spots and rescued 18 dogs located in the room.
Blomenkamp said the investigation is ongoing.
KOMU 8 has reached out to Boone County Animal Control and the Central Missouri Humane Society for comment but has not heard back by the publishing of this story.
This story will be updated when more information is released.