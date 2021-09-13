BOONE COUNTY — A reported commercial vehicle accident in Rocheport left someone trapped Monday morning, according to a Boone County Fire Protection District Facebook post.
Boone County Fire District firefighters arrived quickly on the scene.
The first arriving engine reported an overturned dump truck with the driver pinned inside the vehicle.
Firefighters made access into the cab of the truck and freed the driver within minutes.
The driver of the truck was evaluated by fire personnel and paramedics on scene and determined to be uninjured.
Two engines, one Rescue Squad and seven firefighters responded as well as one ambulance from MU Health Care and Emergency Services.