McBAINE - A vehicle has been stuck in a flooded roadway on Route K since 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Chuck Doss, the Battalion Chief at Boone County Fire Protection District, said the passengers were calling for help when a bystander called it into the station.
"We arrived on scene and the reporting party told us that he saw the vehicle in the water and then heard some people screaming for help," Doss said.
The two passengers are okay and refused medical help, Doss said.
He also said flooding in this area is not uncommon.
"We've been here a couple times," Doss said. "It's not uncommon to see the vehicles that we've been down here previously in the water."
Doss said the water was waist high and that it took 15 minutes to rescue the passengers in the car. This was not the first vehicle that was stuck in this area. On Saturday, there was another car stuck in the floodwaters.
With the water being waist high, Doss says drivers should be careful if they come across flooded roadways.
"Anywhere you see barricades don't move the barricades, don't go around the barricades," Doss said. Even though the water may not look like it's moving, it's still very deep and we don't know what's underneath the water."