COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) is set to pay tribute Wednesday and Thursday night to Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney.

In honor of fallen firefighters, BCFPD turns its fire stations red to honor one of the long-standing traditions of the fire service. Three locations within the BCFPD will be lit red Wednesday and Thursday night in remembrance of his line of duty death one year ago.

The locations are:

  • BCFPD Station 1, located on St. Charles Road
  • BCFPD Training Center, located on Roger I Wilson Memorial Drive
  • BCFPD Headquarters, located at 2201 I-70 Drive NW

These three locations are where Bryant spent his 25 years of service to the citizens of Boone County.

“This past year has been a difficult year. Losing a firefighter in the line of duty takes a toll on the entire organization. Bryant impacted many lives during his 25 years of service with the fire district," Fire Chief Scott Olsen said. “His passion was EMS and teaching. That is where his heart was. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

Gladney was killed in the line of duty when his BCFPD vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer while on the scene of an early morning accident on Dec. 22, 2021. Gladney had just arrived on the scene and placed his vehicle in a blocking position to protect the on-scene ambulance when he was struck. He  was transported to University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

