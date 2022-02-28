Boone County firefighters rescue dog from structure fire on Brown School Road

COLUMBIA - A dog was rescued after a residential structure fire Saturday on Brown School Road.
After extinguishing the fire, the Boone County first responder located a large dog and rescued him from the structure. The dog was nearly unconscious and was treated on scene by firefighters using a pet rescue oxygen therapy mask, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD).
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation out of caution. On Monday, the dog is home and in fine condition.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area, however, the entire home suffered heavy smoke damage throughout, BCFPD said. The fire was ruled accidental with wiring being the probable cause. Damage estimates were placed at $70,000.
Three engines, two tankers, one squad and 20 firefighters responded to the fire, as well as one ambulance from MU Health Care Emergency Medical Services.