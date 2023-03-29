State and local first responders are in western Boone County Wednesday morning for active assailant training.
The training is underway at Midway Heights Elementary, located on U.S. Highway 40, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
Several vehicles and personnel from the various agencies are at the school. There is no active incident or emergency.
Along with the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the Boone County Fire Protection District, Missouri State Highway Patrol, University of Missouri Police Department, Hallsville Police Department, Ashland Police Department, Centralia Police Department and Sturgeon Police Department are all involved in Wednesday's training.