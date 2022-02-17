BOONE COUNTY − Some Boone County first responders helped deliver a baby while in the back of an ambulance on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.
The Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) and MU Health Care Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the Midway area around 9:19 a.m. for a report of a woman in labor, a Facebook post said.
Boonville police officer Clinton Barger was transporting 29-year-old Elizabeth and her husband Ryan to Women's Hospital in Columbia, but he requested an ambulance intercept at BCFPD station No. 9, the post said.
BCFPD firefighter and EMT Ben Juengling then drove the ambulance through the rough conditions on I-70.
Meanwhile, in the back of the ambulance and only half way to the hospital, MU Health Care paramedics Jessica Talbert and Joe Piskulick helped BCFPD firefighter and EMT Ryan Benedict deliver a healthy baby girl, Nova.