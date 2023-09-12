COLUMBIA- Boone County officials held a virtual open house Tuesday to discuss the planning process, hear from the planning team and view existing conditions. The virtual open house was held in an online webinar format.
Boone County is in the process of formulating a new Master Plan, which will serve as a blueprint for managing growth and development within the County for the next 10 to 20 years.
They are currently in the first phase of this plan, which is looks at existing conditions and how trends can shape future growth scenarios. The Master Plan will also help highlight the best practices for Boone County growth.
Project Manager, Stephen Ibendaul, said the plan will outline goals related to development, infrastructure and monitoring population growth.
"We are looking at a lot of different categories in terms of pulling information together for this Master Plan," Ibendaul said.
Jessica Norris, head of natural resources and watershed planning, explained how natural resources can benefit Boone County growth.
"The benefits that humans derive from natural resources, so that might mean streams that can handle the water that is in them so you have lower flood risk, or trees that shade neighborhoods and reduce urban heat island effects," Norris said.
Referring to how Boone County's natural resource geography can benefit us, Norris said, "We figure out what areas in Missouri are more suitable for growth."
If you we're unable to attend the live virtual open house you can access the recording of the meeting on www.OurBoone.com. It will be available a few days after the meeting so you can catch up on all the valuable insight and information shared.