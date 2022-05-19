COLUMBIA - Ham radio operators from the Central Missouri Radio Association will participate in ARRL Field Day June 25 and 26, a national amateur radio exercise.
The annual event includes hams from across North America who establish temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate skill and service. ARRL Field Day aims to highlight ham radio’s reliably under any conditions from near any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.
Hams in Boone County will be set up in a variety of radio station locations, including homes, backyards and other locations to individually operate the radios.
Many ham radios are portable using alternative energy sources such as generators, solar panels, and batteries.
Bill McFarland, ARES Emergency Coordinator, said this year’s event is particularly noteworthy with the active hurricane season as hams have a history of being serving being communities way of communication when storms and disasters damage communication infrastructures like cell towers.
ARRL Field Day was first organized in 1933 by ARRL, the National Association for Amateur Radio in the United States. The event had more than 18,000 participants in 2020 and there are more than 750,00 amateur radio licensees in the United States.