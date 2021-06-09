BOONE COUNTY- A Columbia motorcyclist died after a head-on collision with another vehicle.
According to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Old Plank Road near Route K at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies learned 31-year-old Austin Sweet was operating a Suzuki motorcycle at an excessive rate of speed eastbound on Old Plank Road from Route K. He collided head-on with a with a Nissan Armada. The Nissan was turning into the parking lot of a convenience store from westbound Old Plank Road.
The press release states Sweet was wearing a helmet, but he was fatally injured and pronounced dead on scene.
The driver and two other occupants of the Nissan were uninjured.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.