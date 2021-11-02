COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will offer free condoms that can be ordered online effective immediately.
PHHS has partnered with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to provide the service.
Condoms can be orders online at ShowMeCondoms.org under the 'Order Condoms' tab.
Anyone within the 37-county HIV care region is eligible to have condoms shipped directly to them.
The 37-county region includes: Adair, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Maries, Marion, Miller, Moniteau, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Osage, Pettis, Pike, Putnam, Ralls, Randolph, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby and Sullivan.
"Easy access to free contraceptives such as internal and external condoms is key to having a safe and healthy life," PHHS health educator Stephanie Lilly said.
"We’re excited to be able to offer these contraceptives for free and with the convenience of ordering online and having them delivered in discreet packaging directly to individuals," Lilly said.
The condom distribution program run by PHHS is part of the HIV prevention grant.