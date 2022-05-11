COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will join the city's Substance Abuse Advisory Commission's meeting Wednesday at noon.
The department will deliver a presentation on both tobacco enforcement and opioids, according to the agenda.
PHHS health educator Heather Harlan explained the COVID-19 pandemic has overshadowed the opioid epidemic currently happening in the United States. She said the goal of this presentation is to keep the commission updated.
"They're going to have a chance to be updated on what's going on in terms of the drug overdose crisis, probably reflecting some national state and local statistics," she said.
Harlan said there are two main points the department wants to get across: the fact the "fentanyl is everywhere" and why it is found in so many drugs.
"They know that fentanyl is everywhere," she said. "There is no illicit drug that is not safe from potential lethal levels of fentanyl."
Harlan explained that 10 to 15 grains of fentanyl can equal a lethal dose. She suggested counting out 10 to 15 grains of salt, and that is the amount of fentanyl which could cause someone to die.
Harlan said the health department is looking at ways to address the opioid epidemic further "upstream" than recovery.
"One-hundred percent of the people who die of an overdose, don't have a chance for recovery," she said. "And when there's a flood, the first thing you do is rescue people. So that's what we're doing right now. We're going to move, shall we say, farther upstream and address more root problems."
Gov. Mike Parson wrote a standing order in April 2021 to allow all Missouri citizens to obtain Naloxone, also known as Narcan, without a prescription. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Naloxone reverses the toxic effects of an overdose by opioids.
Harlan said to obtain it, Missourians can call their insurance, their local pharmacy, or the health department.
"This is a number one," she said. "And we're really encouraging everyone, get educated, get Narcan. It's sort of like knowing CPR."
In addition to this, the state has a website dedicated to the importance in education and distribution of Narcan.
Harlan also highlighted one resource for anyone struggling with addiction or issues related to opioids. The Dots Project is dedicated to the opioid crisis in Missouri and can connect callers to a peer counselor through coordinated care.
"They could have the opportunity to speak with someone who's a peer counselor who has been exactly where they are wondering I would like out of this," Harlan said. "But I don't know where to start. And they can help walk them through that process."
To emphasize the prevalence of the opioid crisis across the nation and in Columbia, Harlan cited response numbers by the National Fire Protection Association.
In 2020, there were 1,338,00 fire calls and 23,000,000 medical calls, of which 9,438,000 of those were overdoses. For every one fire call, fire departments nationally respond to eight overdose calls.
"If you see a fire truck in your community or on an emergency call," she said. "It's more likely that they're going to medication overdose than a fire."
To get Naloxone (Narcan), call Columbia/Boone County PHHS at 573-874-7355.