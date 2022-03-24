COLUMBIA − The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has launched an email notification system.
The emails will include the latest information related to public health in Boone County.
"The COVID-19 pandemic showed us the power of digital communication and how important it is to share information quickly," health promotion supervisor Michelle Shikle said. "We want to keep people interested in public health because it truly affects all aspects of our community."
Boone County residents can register to receive the emails. Registrants are asked to disclose their name, email address and zip code.
Registrants can choose to receive news related to three different health topics including:
- COVID-19 and other vaccinations
- Emergency alerts
- General PHHS updates
PHHS launched a similar notification system in 2021 to share information related to the COVID-19 vaccination roll out in Missouri. Those who registered for vaccination information at that time will continue to receive vaccine information in the future unless they choose to opt out.