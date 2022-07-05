COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a walk-in clinic this weekend, in addition to offering extended hours for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Services for Independent Living
The walk-in clinic will be hosted at Services for Independent Living, located at 1401 Hathman Place, on Saturday, July 9, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to a PHHS press release.
Doses of any series will be available at the clinic, including boosters, and appointments are not needed, the release said. Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance, but parental consent forms will be required for anyone under 18 years of age.
PHHS Extended Hours
In addition to the walk-in clinic, PHHS will offer extended hours on Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6 p.m. for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Appointments will be in the PHHS clinic, located at 1005 W. Worley Street, and will take approximately 30 minutes. Masks will be required in the building, according to PHHS's website.
Appointments can be made online here.