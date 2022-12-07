COLUMBIA - The Boone County Overdose Response Coalition and the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services are hosting an event Thursday to educate the public on opioid overdose deaths.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. at PHHS, there will be a demonstration of how to use Narcan, which is a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses, as well as distribution of the rescue medication.
The event, Save a Life!, is part of a series of free events to educate the public on how to prevent opioid overdose deaths through the use of Narcan.