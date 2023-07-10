COLUMBIA— The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) vaccination clinics throughout the community in the coming days.
The city will host three events throughout the community at the following times and locations:
- Thursday, July 13, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 West
- Sunday, July 16, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Ashland Pride Event, Ashland City Park, 399 North College Street
- Wednesday, July 19, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 West
Mpox is a rare disease caused by infection with the Mpox virus, which is part of the same family of the viruses as smallpox. For more information on symptoms and resources, visit the health department's website.