COLUMBIA - According to Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning, cases in the county have tripled since June 21.
She said the county has now reached case rates the department's contact tracers can't keep up with. She said those who test positive can expect to receive information by mail.
Browning told Columbia City Council members about the increase of cases at the beginning of the council's meeting Monday night. When Browning approached the podium to speak, Mayor Brian Treece said, "I'm sorry you're here."
Despite the increase, she said there are no plans at this time for a new health order.
Browning said that decision is because the community now has multiple tools in its toolbox to help combat COVID-19 including an effective, safe and easily accessible vaccine. She said people can also continue to mask and social distance.
Browning said the health department will put out a public health advisory Tuesday to reinforce those recommendations.
Browning talked through vaccination rates and which age groups are contributing to the new cases in the county.
In the 65 and older age group, nearly 80% have been fully vaccinated. This group has contributed to around 2% of new cases. However, other age groups with lower vaccination rates are seeing higher rates of new cases. For example, the 0-17 age group made up around 21% of new cases and only about 9% are fully vaccinated.
Browning acknowledged that children under the age of 12 are still ineligible to receive a vaccine. She said the best way to protect kids is to surround them by people who are vaccinated. She said they have seen COVID spreading among these younger age groups.
Boone County still leads the state of Missouri in the rate of vaccination with around 50% of the county having received at least one dose.
Browning said the health department is focusing on outreach and has multiple vaccination clinics planned.
Browning was wearing a mask at the council meeting and was asked by a council member why she was wearing a mask even though she's vaccinated. She said she chooses to wear a mask indoors when she doesn't know the vaccination status of everyone around her. She said the pandemic has taught her "people lie."
Council members also asked about whether incentives would be helpful to encourage more people to get the vaccine. Browning said incentives wouldn't hurt the effort. But, no specific plans are in place.
She said hospitalizations have also increased and many patients are younger, in their 40s. When asked by a council member if any of these patients were vaccinated, she said most, if not all, were unvaccinated.
Boone County added 104 new cases Monday. There are now 312 active cases. There are 70 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals, 12 are local residents.
