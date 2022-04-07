BOONE COUNTY The Boone County Historical Society’s Endowment Trustees elected three new members to the Boone County Hall of Fame: Henry Kirklin (posthumous), Columbia College and Cindy Mustard.
All three will be enshrined and celebrated in the Boone County “History Makers” Gala on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
The event will be held in the Kimball Ballroom, Lela Raney Wood Hall, on the Stephens College campus in Columbia.
Kirklin was a prize-winning horticulturalist, entrepreneur and educator. He is thought to be the first African American to teach at the University of Missouri, although it was in an unofficial capacity.
After his time at MU, Kirklin started a farm in Columbia, which became successful almost immediately. In the Columbia community, he was known to mentor and financially assist young Black students who wanted to go to Lincoln University, the only local university open to Black students at the time.
Columbia College, formerly known as Christian College, was founded in 1851 when the institution received its charter from the Missouri legislature. Touted as the first women’s college west of the Mississippi River, Columbia College emerged as virtually a sister college to the University of Missouri, sharing leadership, faculty and curriculum in the early days of the institution.
In 1973, Columbia College became one of the first colleges in the country with locations on military bases. It continues to educate service members, veterans and military families online and at more than 40 venues across the nation, 20 of which are on military installations.
Cindy Mustard is the former executive director of Voluntary Action Center in Columbia and is currently the president of the Board of Directors for the Columbia Public Schools Foundation.
Mustard has been honored for her service and volunteerism with the Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award, Athena Award from the Chamber of Commerce, MU Outstanding Faculty-Alumni Award, the League of Women Voters Citizen of the Year and the Columbia Public Schools Foundation Hall of Leaders, among many others.
Mustard served as the executive director of the previously mentioned Voluntary Action Center for 18 years and is a sixth-generation member of the Conley family of Columbia.