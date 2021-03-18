Boone County History and Culture Center showcases community's history with new picture exhibit

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County History and Culture Center will unveil a new exhibit showcasing Boone County's history in pictures on Thursday.
The new section at the museum features pictures and portraits of Boone County's children from 1916 to 1936. There are 64 portraits in total of people who lived and worked in Boone County from when they were kids.
The photos feature both community leaders and everyday residents from Boone County. Some of the featured photos include Rosemary Lucas Ginn and Henry Lewis Daniels. Ginn grew up to be an appointed U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg in 1976. Daniels served as a butler in The Tiger Hotel before going off to fight in World War II.
The center's executive director explained why it's important to remember the community's history through pictures.
"It's a fascinating treasure trove of people that lived, in some degree, the same experience we do just in a different era," Chris Campbell said. "I think it's important to remember the shared humanity that even though it was a different rhythm of life, they're still Boone Countians."
Many of the photos featured were taken during the 1917 pandemic of influenza. Campbell talked about the similarities children are now experiencing 100 years later.
"Just like today, children were being forced to stay home from school, not gather at playgrounds and not go to any clubs," Campbell said. "A bunch of kids in the exhibit grew up to attend Christian College, Stephens College or MU, just like our kids today."
The collection features 64 photos from over 500,000 pictures in BCHS's collection. The project of developing the historical negatives began two years ago with the exhibit 'Faces Found' that featured the newly digitized images. The 'Faces Found' exhibit closed to the public in January 2020 as staff began working on the new 'When They Were Young' project.
At 516,000 negatives, BCHS holds one of the largest photo collections in the country, according to the photographer curator of the Smithsonian Institute's National Museum of American History.
"The BCHS is undoubtedly one of the largest collections of a cumulative aggregation of community photography in the nation," David Haberstitch said in an emailed release.
'When They Were Young' opens to the public on Thursday at noon. Campbell hopes everyone can find the importance of observing the early Boone County community members.
"I think something everybody will take away when reading at the stories is that resilience is a common trait to those who lived and walked in the same streets we do," Campbell said. "Not a lot of other communities have the imagery and the details that are passed in the way that photographs can."
Boone County residents are encouraged to research the featured photos for any possible connections in their family history. Residents can make an appointment to visit the center's genealogy library to learn more.