COLUMBIA − The Boone County History & Culture Center recently opened a new 3,000-square-foot exhibit, “The Great Flood,” marking the 30th anniversary of the disaster.
The center is open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The free exhibit will run through Feb. 3, 2024.
The flood of 1993 was record-breaking event, leaving the landscape of the area permanently changed. It was also the worst flood in U.S. history when measured by financial losses, equaling $37 billion when adjusted for 2023 rates.
"It was a significant historical event, (and) we felt we had to – and wanted to – produce an exhibit to remind the community of what happened and why it matters," Executive Director Chris Campbell said.
The exhibit highlights include:
- A massive hand-painted mural by Madeleine LeMieux depicting the height of the flood stages in July-August 1993.
- The 9-foot Jon boat on loan from the Missouri Department of Conservation, which was used to rescue residents and transport supplies.
- Grand-scale aerial photographs of the 1993 floods and narratives on historic flooding in Boone County.
- 14-foot aluminum Jon boat that ferried members of the Hilgedick family when waters blocked them from driving to their Hartsburg home. It is on loan from Terry & Kristie Hilgedick in memory of Wayne & Wanda Hilgedick.
- Archival video from a local news station covering the challenges citizens faced.
- A dozen enlarged newspaper articles sharing local stories of both tragedy and heroism.