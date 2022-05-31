BOONE COUNTY - The Functional Zero Task Force, a coalition of many organizations focused on ending homelessness in Boone County, has changed its name, according to a Tuesday news release. It will officially go by the Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness.
Conrad Hake, the chair of the Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness, said the name change from Task Force to Coalition is to help others better understand and to reduce the barrier of what people usually tend to associate with a task force.
Hake helps manage the short-term coaching programs, which also involves helping people find affordable housing. His role also includes helping people find employment, working with basic budgeting, credit score building, and some life coaching.
Jessica Macy, the coordinated entry specialist, gave some background on the new name. She said it was a group effort.
"And so it was really just by talking with stakeholders, people who come to the meetings all the time and trying to really describe what it is that we do and our goals," Macy said.
Jessica expressed why she joined this position and she mentioned that she wants to help make a change.
"The reason why this position that I'm working has interested me so much is because this is the most basic of basic needs: food and shelter. Those are the two things everybody needs in life to just have, you know, a launching pad. And so to think that we have so many folks in our community who struggle day to day by making all their basic needs meet. We can all do something to fix this problem on our community. Columbia has the resources to end homelessness," said Macy.
Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness is implementing a new action under their new name, by launching a Housing Stability Program to combat Boone County's lack of affordable housing.
Macy talked about the new program and how it works.
"So along with the name change, we're super excited to talk about our housing stability program," said Macy. "So this program enables landlords or property owners or even property managers to get a $500 cash incentive for leasing to somebody who has a voucher. And then we hold the $1,000 kind of an escrow for them until that person vacates the property," said Macy.
Hake voiced where the money is coming from to fund the Housing Stability Program.
"That comes from a couple of different donors. We have donations through the city county partnership through several agencies that are involved there United Way and a couple other agencies that have come together with that," said Hake. "And we also have funding through a national organization called built for zero. That works in a lot of local communities to help achieve Functional Zero homelessness," said Hake.
The Boone County to End Homelessness works with about 25 community organizations and they all meet on the second and fourth Monday of the month to share data, resources, and discuss various challenges, programs and ideas.
Macy gave some insight to those meetings.
"We open all of our meetings by looking at data. That's one of the most important pieces is to know how many people do we have on our prioritization list. So you can come to an organization, get an assessment and get on the prioritization list to then receive vouchers," said Macy. "So we always look at that data. And we always look at how many people were housed," said Macy.
Macy specified that last April they had the best month housing people since 2021.
"And last month, in the month of April, 19 people were housed, by going through the coordinated entry process that the coalition had homelessness does. So that's pretty exciting. That's the largest number we've had since last year. So things are hopefully starting to open up a little bit more in the market, and we're able to find people and the housing that they need and deserve," said Macy.
Macy voiced what her hopes were for this coalition and she mentioned it is one person at a time.
"Our biggest hope is that we will be able to reduce if not end homelessness. That's the overall goal. But you know, in reality, it's one at a time, and it is one person at a time," said Macy.
Hake hopes the message is more understandable.
"We hope that our community identity becomes more clear and more welcomed within the community. These agencies have been involved together for years so far before I got involved with it. It's there's been a history of collaboration around the issue of housing and homelessness," said Hake.
Hake talked about the community coming together.
"So I think we can see some community collaboration where it's not just agencies that are trying to push this forward, but we can see a whole community effort, we really want to see us get to the point where we can make a dent in not just the homelessness statistics, but actually see people get into permanent housing, and see their experiences of homelessness be short, and non reoccurring," said Hake.
The Coalition to End Homelessness also has launched their brand new website today. Here is the link.