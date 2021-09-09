COLUMBIA - The man wanted for the murder of four people in Boone and Miller counties was found in South Dakota Wednesday night with a deadly, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
JT McLean, 45, was found early Thursday morning in Union County, South Dakota, according to a press release by the Union County Sheriff's Department.
He was found in a vehicle stolen from one of his victims, deputies believe.
He was also wanted in Miller County in two other homicide investigations, according to deputies.
Miller County deputies were dispatched for a well-being check on Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the 300 block of Route D in Kaiser, which is near Lake of the Ozarks.
Deputies found two deceased individuals: Daniel Stephan, 74 and Pamela Stephan, 64.
Preliminary investigation by Miller County deputies led to McLean as a suspect. It is unclear how long the two were deceased before they were found.
According to the release, On Star helped deputies locate the vehicle in a motel parking lot. Non-lethal means were used, which warranted no response from McLean. A drone was then deployed over the vehicle, and he was found dead by the gunshot wound.
McLean was wanted for the double homicide of Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter Jozee Abitz. Police found the two in their Boone County home on Sunday, Aug. 22 after family members reported they were not able to contact the two.
A warrant was out for McLean's arrest with a $1 million cash only bond after an investigation revealed McLean was the long-term boyfriend of Allison and was the last person who saw the two. Deputies believe McLean strangled Allison and drowned Jozee between the hours of 11:22 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Union County deputies say it was known that McLean had family in the Dakota Dunes area. His family was contacted and moved to a safe location.
The Union County Sheriff's Office, US Marshall Sioux City, Iowa, Department of Criminal Investigation SD, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sioux City Police Department and North Sioux City Police Department helped locate McLean.