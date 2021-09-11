COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management held the first annual Boone County Preparedness Fair today.
The event was from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and had vendors from all over the county. The vendors included different emergency services, as well as organizations dedicated to helping the community.
September is National Preparedness Month, and the event aims to educate the Mid-Missouri community on how to prepare themselves for different disasters. The motto for the event is "Prepare to protect: Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love."
Throughout the day, Boone County held raffles for people to win fun prizes, and had giveaways for different events. Assorted food trucks from vendors around the city also came to show their support and feed the crowds.
Elizabeth Thompson is the Planning and Preparedness specialist with the BCOEM, and she shared the significance of having the event on such a historic day.
"Having the event on the anniversary of 9/11 is meant to signify how our community members can better be prepared for events like it, and how they can protect themselves and their families."
Thompson hopes that they are able to hold the event again, although it may not be on the same day in coming years.