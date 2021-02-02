All COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Boone County have been booked for this week, according to a Tuesday update from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, and the cupboard is bare.
“We do not have any vaccine for first doses available at this time,” states the update, sent to people who have signed up to be notified about vaccine availability. “We expect to get the vaccine next week and will move to Phase 1B, Tier 2 at that time.”
Phase 1B, tier 2, includes people over 65, as well as people whose health conditions increase their risk of severe illness.
The state health department’s COVID-19 vaccine page lists chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart conditions, severe obesity and developmental disabilities as qualifying factors, along with many other conditions.
As of Monday, Missouri began receiving only about 76,000 doses each week from the federal government, according to the Boone County Health Department update. After the doses come in, distribution is arranged at the state level.
“Since the state is dictating allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine doses, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has gotten very limited supply from them,” Clardy said. “And that is the only place we can get doses from.”
Much of the state’s vaccine effort, Clardy said, has been concentrated on National Guard mass vaccination events and has been especially focused on rural areas.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson announced a series of mass vaccination events throughout the state beginning Thursday. However, many of the appointments were already full by the time the news release came out.
None of these efforts have taken place in Boone County so far. Some Columbia residents have traveled to other counties to get the vaccine, as they did last week when Audrain County held an event.
“The state altered their allocation plan last week and chose to give most of the doses for our region to MU Health Care and Jeff City,” Clardy said in an email. “And our local health department is left to share 6,000 doses each week with the rest of the 115 local health departments in the entire state.”
MU Health Care was set to administer 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine Thursday and Saturday this week by appointment at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field, the Missourian reported.
Only about 8% of Missouri’s vaccine allocation is for local public health.
Fifty-three percent of doses go to selected hospitals in the state. But because the healthcare sector is one of Boone County’s biggest employers, the amount of vaccine allocated to the county’s hospitals has to go a long way. University Hospital, Harry S. Truman Veteran’s Hospital and Boone Hospital Center all rank in the top seven of the county’s largest employers, according to the REDI Facts and Figures book.
For now, state and local officials advise Boone County residents to remain patient as the state and county allocate Missouri’s available doses.
“We are recommending people go to MU Health Care’s website and complete their survey to get on their list since they are the primary, if not the only, source of vaccine in Boone County at this time,” Clardy said.
The survey sets up notification for people as they become eligible.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website lists upcoming mass vaccination events, appointment availability and links to registration.
When the mass vaccination events were announced via news release late Tuesday afternoon, many appointments were already full.
Registration for the remaining available times can be found at covidvaccine.mo.gov/events.
Mass vaccination events announced Tuesday are:
Henry County: Vaccination will begin at 8 a.m. Friday at Clinton First Baptist Church in Clinton.
Marion and Ralls counties: Vaccination will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Hannibal Inn & Conference Center in Hannibal.
St. Francois County: Vaccination will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Community Civic Center in Farmington.
Greene County: Vaccination will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Ozark Empire Fair Grounds in Springfield.
Pemiscott County: Vaccination will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at Century Casino in Caruthersville.
Cole County: Vaccination will begin at 8 a.m. Friday at The Linc in Jefferson City.
Douglas County: Vaccination will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at MOCH Wellness Center in Ava.
Livingston County: Vaccination will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Methodist Church in Chillicothe.
Harrison County: Vaccination will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at South Harrison High School in Bethany.
Phelps County: Vaccination will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday at Phelps Health Respiratory Screening Station in Rolla.
All events continue into the afternoon or until the supply runs out.