COLUMBIA - With Ketanji Brown Jackson being sworn in as the 116th Supreme Court justice and first Black woman to serve in this position, she sets a precedent for other Black women across the country facing similar circumstances.
In Boone County, two women – Angela Peterson and Kayla Jackson-Williams – are running for Division 10 Associate Circuit Court Judge in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Regardless of who wins the election, the results will be historic, seeing as the winner will be the first Black person elected as a judge in the 13th Judicial Court of Missouri.
"I honestly cried," said Jackson-Williams. "It was beautiful just to know that her two daughters were there, especially because I have a daughter, and to know what that means for Black women."
Williams currently works as an associate attorney at Rogers and Ehrhardt law firm and says from her experience, being "the first" in any regard comes with ridicule.
"I think that anything that I do from this point forward would be scrutinized more than my peers," Jackson-Williams said.
Angela Peterson is an attorney with Columbia Family Law Group, LLC and says the historic circumstance she and Jackson-Williams makes sense.
"Unfortunately, it is not surprising to me that there has not previously been a Black judge in Boone County."
Peterson says that in order to continue progress like this, people need to know where to start.
"Before you can have Black judges, you need to have black practitioners," Peterson said. "To have more black practitioners, we have to create a community that embraces differences and where everyone can feel a sense of belonging."