COLUMBIA - Wednesday, baseball players from across mid-Missouri came together to compete in the Daniel Boone Little League All-Star district tournament, but their biggest opponent may have been the heat.
Tournaments such as this one can go on for hours in the hot summer sun, so players, family, umpires, and coaches came prepared.
Hallsville native Jaime Best is a mother of one of the players in the tournament, so she did all she could to help with the heat.
"We decided to bring our tent and our cooler and our water cooler and everything because it's miserable," she said. "So trying to beat the heat in some way with some shade and some cool water."
Best was also generous with her help, sharing her resources with her son's entire team.
"The kids share", she said. "They had the cooling towels, and so we use the water to put on the cooling towels plus if anybody wants to fill up their water also, so there's a sense of community."
Ron Graves, the Little League District Administrator for Columbia, has taken precautions for the 9 to 12-year-old players, but also knows that heat like this isn't uncommon.
"We moved games back an hour to kind of get it a little bit more into the evening hours for the later games. But it is July in Missouri. You got to kind of expect this weather usually the tournament is during the hottest week of the year."
The tournament will continue all week and end on Sunday.