BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission announced Thursday it has mailed taxpayers their 2022 property tax statements.
The commission said residents should receive their property tax statements, licenses and special assessments in the mail sometime in the next two weeks.
Boone County Collector of Revenue Brian McCollum said taxpayers should open their statements right away and contact the collector's office with any issues.
Taxpayers should contact the collector's office by Dec. 1 if they have not received their statements.
The city said it is reminding residents, "failure to receive a bill does not relive the obligation to pay the taxes due, and any applicable late charges that may apply under state law."
The due date to pay the statements is Dec. 31.
The commission said taxpayers should expect an increase in their personal property tax statements this year from "nationwide market conditions."
Residents have multiple options to pay their statements:
- By mail to the the Boone County Collector of Revenue, 801 E. Walnut Room 118, Columbia. Payments also must be postmarked before Dec. 31.
- In-person at the collector's office, which is located on the first floor of the Boone County Government Center on the corner of 9th and Ash Street. The last day to pay in-person is Friday, Dec. 30.
- Pay with a credit card or e-check online
- Pay by calling 1-877-690-3729
Boone County is also offering other drop-off locations and has more information on its website.
The commission said late penalties and fees will add up on any unpaid balances starting Jan. 1. It does offer installment plans for people who would like to make monthly payments.