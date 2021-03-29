COLUMBIA- The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office expects an identification on Friday of the human remains found last week.
Boone County's medical examiner Dori Burke confirmed to KOMU 8 News that the office is contracting out a forensic odontologist. The forensic anthropologist in the case is an MU employee.
The anthropologist will look for signs of injury, Burke said. Burke was also at the scene of where the human remains were found last week.
On Thursday, March 25, a hiker at Rock Bridge State Park came across human remains and contacted authorities. Officials said the remains were found nearly a mile in on the Gans Trail and about 30 feet from a road.
Columbia Police and city officials held a press briefing Thursday night, regarding the remains. CPD said they believe the skeletal remains found, belong to Mengqi Ji, a Columbia mother who has been missing since October 2019. They cannot say with absolute certainty that these remains belong to Ji, but authorities found Ji's driver's license and credit cards nearby, along with clothing and "other items" they believe belonged to her.
Ji was reported missing from Columbia on Oct. 10, 2019. She was last seen on Oct. 8, 2019 by her husband, Joseph Elledge. Elledge now faces first degree murder charges, and his three-week jury trial is set to begin Nov. 1.