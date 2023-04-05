COLUMBIA − Two Boone County men have been sentenced in connection to two separate shots fired incidents that happened in November 2022.
Nicholas Brunda, 39, of Hallsville, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) for each charge, but the sentences will run concurrently, according to online court records.
Brunda was originally charged with first-degree or attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault. Online court records indicate a plea agreement between the state and defense.
Investigators say on Nov. 25, 2022, Brunda came to a property on Germantown Drive after making threats toward one of its residents. He then allegedly fired multiple shots at the property. No injuries were reported.
He received 129 days of credit for serving time in the Boone County Jail since his arrest, according to online records.
Montrez Ricketts, 43, of Columbia, pleaded not guilty Friday, March 31, to second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to four years in the DOC.
Ricketts' was originally charged with three counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Police responded to a shots fired incident on Paris Road on Nov. 28, 2022. Court documents said Ricketts opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Ricketts was also given credit for 124 days of time served in the Boone County Jails, according to online records.