BOONE COUNTY — Outdoor warning sirens will be activated across Missouri at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a statewide tornado drill.
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management and the University of Missouri will participate in the drill in coordination with the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.
MU's entire emergency alert system, which includes alert beacons in buildings across campus, computer desktop notifications, text messages and social media posts, will be activated.
The National Weather Service asks residents to "treat the drill as if it were an actual tornado warning." The university encourages community members to review their action plans in case an actual tornado occurs.
A tornado watch means that weather conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. A watch typically covers a large area and multiple counties. In the event of a tornado watch, monitor KOMU 8 First Alert Weather for changing conditions.
A tornado warning means that a tornado has been seen or indicated by weather radar, causing imminent danger. A warning typically encompasses a smaller area, like a county or multiple cities.
In the event of a tornado warning, experts say to move to an interior room in a basement or lowest level of a building, away from the windows. If you are outside, seek shelter inside a sturdy building or drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to safely make it to shelter, get down in your car and cover your head or seek shelter in a low-lying area, like a ditch or ravine.
The Jefferson City Police Department, Mexico Public Safety Department and Audrain County Joint Communications will also participate in the tornado drill by activating the outdoor warning sirens in the area, a news release said.