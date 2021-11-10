COLUMBIA − The Boone County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a Boone County murder suspect was captured in Iowa.
Mark Alan Achterberg was found and taken into custody without incident late Wednesday afternoon in Creston, Iowa.
He is charged with first degree murder of his alleged friend Justin Stidham.
Boone County Cap. Brian Leer said the department worked with authorities to figure out he was traveling to Preston and was able to coordinate his arrest.
Boone County detectives will travel to Preston on Thursday.
Cap. Leer said he expects to see Achterberg back in mid-Missouri in the "next week or so."
A no bond warrant for Achterberg's arrest was issued Tuesday.
According to the sheriff's office, Stidham was able to identify Achterberg as the individual who shot him before he later died of his gunshot wound.
Stidham was in his girlfriend's home on North Kent Drive in northeast Columbia when officers found him on the floor in a pool of blood. His girlfriend wanted to remain anonymous as Acterberg is still on the run.
According to Stidham's girlfriend, Stidham knew Achterberg during the time they were incarcerated together.
She said they often traded vehicles, but when Stidham didn't return Achterberg's truck for almost a week, Achterberg became frustrated.
Deputies interviewed a neighbor who said he said he had spoken with Achterberg on Sunday. The neighbor also claimed Achterberg was upset with Stidham for stealing his truck.
Achterberg allegedly told the neighbor, "I will shoot him, not figuratively but literally."
Stidham's girlfriend said she was unaware of what had happened until she got home.
"Mark came upstairs and he said 'I shot him!' I freaked out and I ran down stairs and Justin was laying on the basement floor, bleeding out."
Stidham's girlfriend said Stidham had scratches down his face and he was bound by a zip tie when she found him.
"When officers arrived at the scene, there was evidence that hinted some type of struggle occurred before, "Cap. Leer said.
Stidham's girlfriend said after she returned home, Achterberg left in his red truck. The sheriff's office said surveillance video outside the home confirmed this.
She said she is hoping her boyfriend's killer is brought to justice and that people around him should be careful.
"Mark's not a good guy," she said. "How do you say someone is your friend and you do that to them?"