Boone County Nature School receives $100K donation

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Foundation (CPSF) awarded a $100,000 grant to the Boone County Nature School in honor of CPSF’s 25th anniversary.
“It's their largest single grant they've ever given,” Mike Szydlowski, K-12 science coordinator for CPS, said.
The grant will go toward furniture and equipment for the nature school’s lab space and classrooms. It will be built on 207 acres of land.
“Construction is going to begin this summer,” Szydlowski said. “So we'll just be working around the construction.”
The Boone County Nature School is a partnership between CPS and the Missouri Department of Conservation. Szydlowski said the school’s goal is to serve students across Boone County, not just those in CPS.
“Every public school in Boone County - their fifth graders will get to spend seven full school days out at the nature school, immersed in place based education,” Szydlowski said.
He said that’ll be seven separate visits - four days in the fall semester and three days in the spring semester. In between visits, students will be developing a place-based service project that they'll do at their home school.
“There's about 80 or so fifth grades,” Szydlowski said. “Every single year, that's 80 service projects that will be done by the fifth grade classes. It’s just going to make our community place even better.”
Szydlowski said 80% of students have never camped before outside in a tent, and about 80% have never been on the water or fished before. However, he said that’s not the most shocking statistic he has discovered.
“What really surprised me the most is so many kids have not hiked in an actual forest before,” Szydlowski said. “A lot of university studies have shown that students are less stressed when they go out in nature, and students go to school more when they get to do play space.”
While he said the goal isn’t to “need every kid to love camping”, Gentry Middle schooler Khyatisri Bandaru is one student who said she enjoys the opportunities the nature school offers.
“I think my favorite thing is the kayaking,” Bandaru said. “You kind of get in the water, and yeah, it’s really fun.”
CPSF also dedicated a native Missouri dogwood tree for its 25th anniversary of being rooted in the community. In total, the foundation has allocated more than $1.4 million toward CPS since its creation in 1996.