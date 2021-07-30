BOONE COUNTY − Effective Aug. 2, Boone County's Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will update its policy relating to when outdoor warnings will be activated.
From that point on, outdoor warning sirens will be activated in Boone County when the weather service issues a severe thunderstorm warning with a “destructive” tag included in the warning language.
The National Weather Service will put the destructive tag on the warning if there is a threat of baseball-sized hail and/or if there is a threat of winds up to 80 mph or higher in Boone County.
The system will now include a tier program for the level of the storm.
"We have what's called a base warning, a considerable warning," Kevin Deitsch, from the National Weather Service, said. "And then the ones that will now sound the sirens is called a destructive severe thunderstorm warning."
The drive behind the change to the emergency system was a destructive wind storm in Iowa that created just as much damage as a tornado.
"That storm produce widespread 80 to 100 mile per hour winds with even some pockets of over 120 miles per hour," Deitsch said. "And it wasn't a tornado, you know, a lot of people think oh, to do that kind of damage and have those kind of wind speeds, it has to be a tornado." Unfortunately, that's not the case."
Straight line winds and really high end severe thunderstorms can cause similar or even more damage than tornadoes.
The additional sirens provide ways for people to stay safe, with people receiving a cell phone warning when those sirens go off.
Sirens will continue to be activated if a tornado warning is issued for Boone County and/or if a trained weather spotter or local public safety representative observes a tornado inside of Boone County.