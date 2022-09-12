COLUMBIA − The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is increasing its commitment to outreach programs. Since last September, Boone County OEM has expanded its social media outreach and has increased their community events by one third.
Since September of 2021, the BOE has held 10 additional community event programs.
These outreach programs allow emergency services experts to get involved with various community groups in order to educate and inform people about preparing and staying safe during an emergency situation.
Matthew Brown, exercise and training specialist for Boone County OEM, said being individually prepared can help the community.
"During times of disaster, there tends to be fewer resources available," Brown said. "Your community's just been hit and there are going to be people that have greater needs. So by preparing yourself, you also free up volunteers and supplies to be able to help other people that may be in greater need. Preparedness is about having the things you need before you actually need them.”
One of the BOE goals this year was to expand into all demographics.
“This year we have done a particular push this year to engage people who have special needs or are a part of the older demographic,” Brown said.
Brown said one of this year's goals is to outreach to various community groups and different faith communities. He said they have reached out to all faith communities within the county.
For instance, the Boone County OEM and FEMA Region 7 is hosting the Faithful Readiness Workshop Tuesday to discuss a better approach to responding to an emergency event within the community.
In effort to target younger generations and college students, the Boone County OEM also expanded its social media outreach efforts in order to promote emergency preparedness. The office is on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn in order to “find the best ways to reach an audience," Brown said.
“One of the things that we've been doing since the pandemic, many people switched to virtual lifestyles, so we have increased our presence in electronic media, on social media” Brown said.
Brown said they are increasing their social media presence because people have moved online.
“When people moved online, they weren't making contact in the community, as much so messaging was having difficulty getting out there,” Brown said. “In this time when we can't get that information out there in more traditional manners, we thought electronic ways of getting out there would be better suited to reach the population."
Brown said people are now more than ever aware that disasters can impact them.
“Obviously, COVID 19 impacted almost everybody but they feel less aware or capable of taking steps to prepare themselves, ” Brown said.
The Boone County OEM has four basic steps to be prepared: build a kit, make a plan, be informed and get involved.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48% of Americans do not have emergency supplies and 44% of Americans do not have first aid kits.
“Band-Aids are gold,” Brown said. "First aid kits are part of being prepared for emergency disasters."
Though Brown advises people to have more than just a first aid kit when preparing for emergencies. He also said a common mistake is not replacing first aid kits.
“It protects you when you're injured from things that can cause infection or greater harm. So first aid kits are definitely a good thing to throw in there,” Brown said.
Boone County residents can pick up a free informational emergency kit at the Boone County Emergency Communications Center. The kit has multiple informational forms about emergency preparedness as well as helpful tools such as a portable battery for charging phones and an emergency kit checklist.