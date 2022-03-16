Boone County OEM launches new community preparedness website

BOONE COUNTY − Boone County Ready, a community preparedness campaign, is available for the public to find resources preparing for emergencies and disasters on its new website.
This campaign aims to enhance community preparedness, foster collaboration and build resilience by engaging citizens in actively preparing for emergencies and disasters. It was launched in partnership with the Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Boone County Joint Communications.
According to the website, there are four steps of preparedness: being informed, building a kit, making a plan and getting involved. The website provides various resources to help the public stay safe and be prepared before, during and after any emergency.
"We really want to push and promote people thinking about these things, all sorts of emergencies, from tornadoes, to earthquakes, to flooding, to mental health concerns," mitigation and recovery specialist from the OEM Hannah Wichern said.
There are more than disaster preparation tips on the website. For example, citizens can find a quick-reference guide for missing children and resources linking to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
"It's a preparedness tool. And preparedness doesn't have to just be thought of as disasters," Wichern said. "It's safety preparedness. We want our citizens to be safe in all ways. So this is where all those tools are housed."
The website provides various plans based on people's identities, such as business owners, students, pet owners, etc.
"Making a plan is one of those things that's unique to your consideration and what you're planning for," Wichern said.
The website officially launched in February. Staff working on this website hope to receive more feedback from the community.
"I am hoping to get the most feedback about this. I would love to see this page grow and develop," Wichern said. "Please feel free to email me and let me know if I forgot one or missed one, or maybe you don't need to add something here."
Wichern can be emailed at hwichern@boonecountymo.org with any feedback.