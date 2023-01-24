COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with the National Weather Service (NWS), announced the storm spotter training Tuesday, Jan. 24, has been canceled.
The NWS said it made the decision to cancel out of an abundance of caution for their employees who would travel back to St. Louis during potential winter weather Tuesday night.
The NWS will hold other storm spotter trainings throughout mid-Missouri:
- Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m., Missouri Farm Bureau in Jefferson City
- March 23, 6:30 p.m., Guiding Light Missionary Baptist Church in Fulton
- March 29, 7 p.m., Online - Registration required
The classes will offer citizens a chance to get involved in the community by becoming a volunteer storm spotter who can help report severe weather conditions to the NWS.
Attendees will learn the basics of thunderstorm development, storm structure, the feature to look for and where to find them.
Additional information about the NWS Storm Spotter class can be located on the Boone County Ready website.