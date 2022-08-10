BOONE COUNTY - With three weeks to go before National Preparedness Month, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management will host a community-wide preparedness fair this September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for potential disasters and emergencies that could take place.
The fair, which was renamed the Boone County Ready Festival in order to align with the community's preparedness campaign launched this past March, aims to recognize everyday heroes who work and volunteer in the field to encourage and remind members of the community to stay resilient.
The event will take place at Albert-Oakland Park in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m.
The event is family and pet-friendly and will have food, activities, crafts, live music and more.
The winner of this year's Tom S. Hurley Public Safety Service Award will be announced as well during the event.