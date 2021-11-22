COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (BCOEM) is inviting all community members to review and provide feedback on the office's strategic plan for the years of 2022 to 2024.

"We believe it is important that our community have input on our strategic plan," a press release said. "This will help our office deliver essential services in preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation before, during and after a disaster."

Boone County citizens are asked to review BCOEM's strategic plan and provide feedback online by Dec. 10.