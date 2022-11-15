COLUMBIA − Taxpayers in Boone County are noticing significant increases in their personal property taxes after receiving their bills.
Due to nationwide market conditions impacting new and used car values, taxpayers will likely see an increase in their personal property tax statements this year. Increases are a "direct result of the lack of supply of new vehicles," according to Boone County Assessor Kenny Mohr.
For the 2022 tax year, county assessors are required by state statute to use the October 2021, National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) valuation guide for assessing car values, according to a press release from the Boone County Collector of Revenue, Brian McCollum.
McCollum said they really haven't seen anybody who hasn't been impacted by it.
"A lot of people haven't changed vehicles in several years, but they are seeing an increase in their personal property taxes for 2022," McCollum said.
Mohr sent out a message to every tax payer with their assets declarations in January. He said typically the value of most personal property decreases year after year.
"However, over the last couple years, the opposite is occurring; automobiles, trucks, boats, motorcycles, recreation vehicles and travel trailers have, for the most part increase in value," the message said.
Mohr said they saw vehicle increases somewhere around 15% to 20% in value.
"I hope this is short lived," Mohr said. "I hope that vehicle prices will stable out and get back to normal."
General Sales Manger at Joe Machens Mazda Mitsubishi Zach Brown says he has seen in increase in demand for used cars due to the shortage.
"The demand for used cars has been significantly high basically due to do there being very little new cars available," Brown said. "The new cars that are, a lot of dealers have been taking advantage of it and adjusting the market adjustment, and people feel like they can get a little bit better deal on a used car than they could buying a brand one."
Brown says as taxes and inflation increase, people are going to look more for lower dollar value vehicles.
Any unpaid bills will be subject to late fees and penalties beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Payments can also be made monthly to prepay a taxpayer's annual tax liability in an installment plan. For more information on ways to pay, visit Boone County's website.