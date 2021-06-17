COLUMBIA - The Boone County Planning & Zoning Commission voted on Thursday night to approve the wind farm and wind turbine regulations.
The wind farm regulations were the last thing on the agenda for the meeting and reviewing them went quickly.
The commission has been working on drafting these regulations over the past three years. There have been three opportunities for the public to offer suggestions and comments on the regulations. The commission has held 14 different work sessions to come to the final draft of the regulations.
On Tuesday the commission posted the final draft of the regulations with all of the revisions. Those can be found on the commission's website.
The final vote from the planning and zoning commission was unanimously in favor of accepting the regulations and sending them to the county commission.
There was no opportunity for public comment on the regulations at the meeting.
The date the county commission will hear the regulations has not yet been announced.