BOONE COUNTY - Boone County property taxes are due on Dec. 31. Brian McCollum, the collector of revenue, reminded taxpayers of the due date ina press release Tuesday afternoon.
However, the last day to pay them in person at the collector's office is Friday by 5 p.m. The office is on the first floor of the Boone County Government Center, at the corner of Ninth and Ash Streets in Columbia.
Residents can also drop payments in the dropbox at the entrance to the Government Center any time before midnight on Dec. 31.
In a press release, McCollum's office said if residents have not received a statement or can't find them online, they should reach out to the collector's office for assistance.
Taxpayers who have not declared their property as of Jan. 1, 2022 should contact the Boone County Assessor's Office to update it.
Residents can also mail their payments to this address: Boone County Collector of Revenue, 801 E. Walnut St., Room 118, Columbia, Missouri 65201. The payment must be postmarked by Dec. 31, which is why the office is asking taxpayers to mail them earlier rather than later.
Taxpayers can also pay online using a credit card or e-check at the collector's webpage.
Boone County residents can also pay over the phone by calling the number 1-877-690-3729. You should have your bill number ready and use 3517 as the jurisdiction code.
Taxpayers will receive late penalties and fees if their personal property taxes are not paid by Dec. 31.
The office says paid receipts will be issued for all forms of payment.
For more information and answers to questions, you can call the collector's office at 573-886-4285 or visit the office's website.