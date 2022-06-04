The Boone County prosecuting attorney Dan Knight was found dead Saturday morning, according to Columbia Police.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said no foul play is expected.
BREAKING NEWS: CPD Chief Geoff Jones just confirmed Boone Co Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead at his home off of Memorial Ct. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/GmP3ZYpidO— Emily Spain (@KOMUEmily) June 4, 2022
CPD said it was dispatched around 9:35 a.m. Saturday to Memorial Court in Columbia for an apparent gunshot death.
Jones said CPD will thoroughly investigate the incident, and until then there will be no additional details released. He said the county medical examiner will determine if an autopsy is needed.
"Then we'll work together to come to some conclusion," Jones said. "Those would be the next steps."
Knight worked for the Boone County Prosecutor's Office for 29 years; 15 of those as the prosecuting attorney.
Jones said the police department is in shock.
"It's sad, he was very dedicated to his position and his work, even before he was elected prosecutor," Jones said. "He has a lot of people who has worked alongside of him. We're not exception to that. I think everybody feels the loss and is sad, but I think everybody is in shock right now."
Knight was born and raised in Columbia. After graduating from Hickman High School, he went on to receive a business administration degree and law degree from MU.
He was hired as a Boone County assistant prosecuting attorney in September 1992. In April the following year, Knight was promoted to first assistant prosecuting attorney.
In 2006, 2010 and 2014, he ran unopposed for prosecuting attorney.
In February 2022, he announced he would not seek reelection and that he was considering a run for Boone County Circuit Court judge in 2024. He told KOMU 8 that the replacement for prosecuting attorney should be made by the citizens of Boone County rather than an appointment from the governor.
During his time at the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, Knight has handled thousands of criminal cases ranging from traffic offenses to murder. He said on average he worked 85 hour weeks.
Most recently in 2021, Knight led the prosecutor’s office in a conviction against Joseph Elledge, who was found guilty of the second-degree murder of his wife Mengqi Ji.
"Dan was very involved in his work," Jones said, referencing the Elledge case. "He worked very diligently on that case. That's who Dan was. When he got ahold of a case, he really tried to do it as perfectly as he could. We'll miss that."
Knight’s term as prosecuting attorney would have ended on Dec. 31. Roger Johnson, former assistant attorney general and Boone County first assistant prosecutor, announced his candidacy for Knight's seat in February.
The circuit court will now appoint an interim prosecutor to take over. Assistant prosecutors also have authority, Jones said.
This story is developing and will be updated.