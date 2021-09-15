COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's Office will dismiss the first degree murder charges against JT McLean.
A representative from the prosecutor's office confirmed Wednesday morning that the case will be dismissed. McLean was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota on Sept. 9.
He was wanted for the Boone County double homicide of Allison and Jozee Abitz. He was also suspected of killing Miller County residents Daniel and Pamela Stephan and stealing their vehicle to flee to South Dakota. The Stephans were related to an ex-wife of McLean, according to authorities.
Boone County Cap. Brian Leer said last week at a press conference that the investigation into the four homicides will continue. They will work with the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Union County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota.
Below is a full timeline of the case against McLean.