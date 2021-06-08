COLUMBIA - Columbia is ranked as one of the top places to live in Boone County.
According to data pulled from Niche, Boone County is the fourth best county in Missouri to raise a family. Each county is ranked based off of many different factors such as healthcare, living costs, schools, recreation and weather.
Niche is a helpful site that helps people who are looking to find the best place to raise a family in, and choosing a county is a big decision.
Sitting at No. 4, Boone County stacks up with the following.
– Population: 177,651
– Median home value: $185,700 (56% own)
– Median rent: $876 (44% rent)
– Median household income: $55,328
– Top public schools: Rock Bridge Senior High School (A+), David H. Hickman High School (A), Ulysses S. Grant Elementary School (A)
– Top private schools: Columbia Independent School (A+), Christian Fellowship School (A), Fr. Tolton Catholic High School (A-)
– Top places to live: Columbia (A), Ashland (B+), Centralia (B)
Families are looking for affordable homes with safe neighborhoods, excellent school districts and a community that is welcoming and offers multiple activities for the whole family.
One local business helps people with the move.
Stephanie Miller-Sullivan runs a Columbia welcome group. She provides people who just moved to Columbia with a welcome basket.
The basket includes different maps on Columbia, information for newcomers to Missouri such as how to get a drivers license, a local paper, catalogs for local businesses and gift certificates.
Stephanie enjoys partnering with local businesses and helping people.
"We welcome residents that are new to Colombia. So it sounds really simple, and it kind of is, but we partner with those local businesses who sponsor the welcome basket. So without them, we really wouldn't be able to do this."
One Columbia newcomer, Bryan Ariza, moved from Kearney, NE to Columbia to "experience a large city in a different part of the country."
The Columbia Welcome Group left an impact on him and his family.
Ariza said "The Columbia Welcome Group gave insight and resources to what Columbia has to offer. They have been a great resource before and after our move."
To find out more about the welcome group, visit their Facebook page.