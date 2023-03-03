COLUMBIA - Missouri will hold its Annual Statewide Tornado Drill at 10 a.m on Tuesday, March 7, if weather is clear, as part of next week's Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
During the tornado drill, the NOAA Weather Radios will be activated and Boone County will activate its outdoor warning sirens.
Schools, businesses and households are encouraged to participate in the drill and discuss safety measures.
Severe Preparedness Week will take place from March 6-10.
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management will participate by sharing safety information on the Boone County Ready social media accounts throughout the week to give information on how to stay safe in severe weather.
The National Weather Service and the State Emergency Management Agency gave each day during Severe Weather Preparedness Week a different topic. The topics for the upcoming week are:
- March 6 - Receiving weather information and having a plan
- March 7 - Tornado safety
- March 8 - Lightning safety
- March 9 - Hail/wind safety
- March 10 - Flood safety
More information on each topic can be found on Boone County Ready's website or social media accounts.