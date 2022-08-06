COLUMBIA- Today the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) hosted Boone County students and their families at its back-to-school health fair.
The fair ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary.
Boone County students entering kindergarten through 12th grade received a backpack full of school supplies including: notebooks, folders, pencils and markers.
Students also had access to free health screenings, dental and vision screenings, haircuts and COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) gave out COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who wished to receive one at the fair.
Michele Shull, a nurse with the Columbia/Boone County Health Department, said that because of the popularity of the fair, PHHS sent her and another nurse to vaccinate the community.
"We decided we were going to come out and try to offer COVID vaccines for all of the residents," Shull said.
Shull said that when school starts back up again, many people tend to get sick because they're around people that they're not usually.
'We just felt like it was really important to come out and try to get anybody vaccinated that wanted to be vaccinated, including our babies that aren't even old enough to go to school," Shull said. "So we have vaccines from six months all the way up through adulthood here today."
Heather Stewart, VAC's director of development, said that the fair provides families with a one-stop-shop where they're able to not only receive a backpack full of school supplies, but also connect with resources that they may need in their life, all at one location.
She said that VAC and Columbia/Boone County Department of Health was a natural pairing because the two organizations have previously worked together on other events.
"They're front and center as [families] walk through to go get the backpacks," Stewart said. "We have a great relationship with Columbia and Boone County Department of Health. They knew that we were going to be here and so it worked out well."
Stewart said it's important for them to be at the fair in order for residents to connect with them, because of the many opportunities they offer to the community
"A lot of the individuals that seek our services, seek services at the other agencies that are here," Stewart said. "We're bringing it to the parents, in one stop instead of them having to go around to find places and be mindful of their transportation. It's convenient."
Sarah Parsley, a local resident, said it's much easier, especially with having multiple kids.
'It's just nice to be able to get it all done in one go," Parsley said.
Shull believes that it's important for everyone to get vaccinated to protect one another.
"Hopefully we'll get through this pandemic at some point," Shull said. "If you need a vaccine and you can't find one, we're open."
The Columbia Boone County Health Department is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To support VAC's efforts in assisting students visit vacmo.org.